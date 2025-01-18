From pipes to power, what to do ahead of next week's frigid conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With frigid conditions on the way, plumbers and energy experts are explaining what to do ahead of time.

With snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures, plumbers especially know they could be busy.

"It can rupture them," Plumbers Local 68 training coordinator Deric Perry said, explaining how extreme conditions can affect pipes. "It freezes the water. Water is in compress mode. As it freezes, it expands, and it causes the pipes to rupture, and you'll have leaks once it thaws out again."

Perry says if the power stays on, just make sure the heat is running.

"You shouldn't have an issue with the pipes inside the house," Perry said. "It's only where they enter the house, or if it's an exterior wall that's not insulated very well."

If the power goes off, Perry says keep pipes in the attic warm with towels or blankets. You also want to make sure water is flowing.

"Just turn them on with a light trickle and allow them to run during the freezing temperatures. Then it shouldn't allow the pipes to freeze on you," Perry said.

It's not just the inside, but the outside. If you have a sprinkler system, don't just turn it off.

"If you just turn it off and leave the water in there, the water could still freeze and expand and cause the break in the system," Perry explained.

It's not just pipe preps you should be doing.

"Definitely take some time to make a list of things that you may have," Energy Ogre COO David Kinchen explained. "It's always good to have a little bit of extra food and water. I know it sounds silly, but keep your fridge closed, keep your doors closed and try to preserve what you can."

Kinchen is closely watching the power situation.

On Friday, ERCOT put out a weather watch.

A winter storm in February 2021 caused major issues to the state's grid. A UT report shows 4.5 million Texans lost power, and there was nearly $200 billion in property damage.

It just means to pay attention.

Kinchen believes language could get more serious by next week, but unlike four years ago when the grid had major issues, he's more confident this time.

"There were times during the winter storm of 2021 we were looking at six, eight and nine degrees. It was much, much cooler," Kinchen said. "Things would freeze much faster. I think it was also much more widespread."

