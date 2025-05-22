Over 160 Pearland ISD teachers to receive extra compensation in part of $1.55 million program

PEARLAND, Texas -- Over $1.55 million was approved by the Texas Education Agency for Pearland ISD to reward 164 PISD teachers with extra compensation through the Teachers Incentive Allotment program, according to a May 19 press release from the district.

The overview

The TIA, which was funded by House Bill 3 in 2019, has been implemented in districts across the state as a pathway for teachers to earn a six-figure salary, according to the TIA website.

The specific amount each designated teacher receives will vary based on their designation level and the socioeconomic factors of the campus where they teach, according to the news release.

Allotments are funded through three categories- recognized, exemplary, and master- and recalculated annually. Those statuses are tied to the designated teacher's campus of employment as of the end of February.

While allotment funding is generated based on the level of designation and the campus' socioeconomic and rural status, teachers can earn from the following ranges:



Recognized: $3,000-$9,000

Exemplary: $6,000-18,000

Master: $12,000-$32,000

TIA designations are valid for five years and will be noted on the teacher's certifications, with extra pay provided, and in the news release notes.

How we got here

The district received full approval of the incentive program from the TEA in February, according to a February news release from the district.

Individual raw data for teachers were released at the end of February. By mid-April, the district was notified of exact dollar amounts it would receive, the February news release noted.

Diving in deeper

According to the TEA, TIA designations for teachers could be earned through a national board certification, which requires some of the following:



Possess a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution

Have completed three years of successful teaching in eligible schools, and hold a valid state teaching license for all three years

Create an account in the National Board Candidate Management System and complete four assessment components

Submit three portfolio entries and complete computer-based assessments

Quote of note

"This TIA designation truly reflects the hard work and unwavering dedication of our team," Superintendent Larry Berger said in the news release. "Because of this program, we're thrilled to provide well-deserved additional compensation to our exceptional teachers who consistently go the extra mile for our students."

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.