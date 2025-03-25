Pearland ISD freshman selected to join Disney Dreamers Academy

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Disney Dreamers Academy inspires and motivates young people to dream big. Thousands of ambitious students nationwide apply for a slot in the mentoring program each year.

Six students from the Houston area were picked for the 2025 season. That includes Zane Stevenson,14, a freshman at Pearland ISD's Dawson High School.

"I found out I'm one of the 20,000 who applied to be a Disney Dreamer, and only 100 made it. So, it felt great." Stevenson said.

It's easy to see why Zane was selected. He has a long list of accomplishments, ranging from being an Eagle Scout to a first-degree black belt in mixed martial arts. He also participates in the marching band and a handful of clubs and organizations.

Zane's goal at the Academy is to make connections that will help him achieve his dream of working behind the camera.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.