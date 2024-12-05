SWAT scene unfolding outside Baytown hotel off I-10 East Freeway

According to sources, this involves a suspect in a deadly shooting from November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in a deadly shooting may be at the center of a SWAT scene unfolding outside a Baytown hotel Thursday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the standoff with the barricaded suspect is happening at 1931 East Freeway, near Thompson.

According to sources, the suspect may be tied to a murder last month.

On Nov. 26, police responded to a home invasion and shooting at The Selena Apartments on Uvalde Road at about 3 a.m. and found a man dead.

Near where police found the victim, the people who reported the shooting said a suspect forced his way into their residence before gunfire was exchanged between them.

No one was hurt in that shooting, though investigators said they were working to determine the motive for the home invasion and how the man killed outside the apartment may have been related.

Officials said the alleged shooter in that case took off.

Authorities have not released additional details about the SWAT scene but have urged people to avoid the area.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.