Woman shot twice leaving check cashing store when suspect demands money in NE Harris Co., HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are now in custody after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a check-cashing business in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the victim was walking out of the store on Aldine Bender near Airline Road.

HPD said the woman was then approached by a suspect who was hiding behind a car who demanded money. Officials said the victim tried to run, but the man reportedly took the money and shot her twice.

Witnesses called police after the shooting, HPD said.

Police were able to find the shooter and another man, who police identified as the getaway driver, not far from where the shooting happened. They were both arrested.

HPD said the woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.