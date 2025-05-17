Suspect charged with murder after contractor's body found in box in NW Harris County home, HCSO says

Investigators say the suspect was caught after he was trying to hire someone to move furniture.

Investigators say the suspect was caught after he was trying to hire someone to move furniture.

Investigators say the suspect was caught after he was trying to hire someone to move furniture.

Investigators say the suspect was caught after he was trying to hire someone to move furniture.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a contractor whose body was found inside a box at a northwest Harris County home, according to deputies.

According to court documents, Steven Eberly, 36, was identified as the suspect, who has been charged with murder.

On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead at a home in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Court at about 11 a.m.

Investigators said the body was discovered by a man, who was hired by the suspect to move furniture at the home.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Foul play suspected after body found inside northwest Harris County home, HCSO says

When he attempted to leave the home, deputies said he drove off in the victim's pickup truck with the suspect in the back of the pickup.

Deputies said they were later called to a hit-and-run crash involving the pickup and ultimately found the suspect, who was injured.

Investigators said the body belonged to a contractor who was hired to do work on the home. Their identity and cause of death haven't been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, x and Instagram.