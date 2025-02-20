Sugar Land scrapping plans for controversial gas power plant after community pushback

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land won't be getting a new natural gas plant after all.

In May, the city agreed to a temporary lease with Finnish energy firm Wartsila to determine the feasibility of building a plant on the site of the former Central Unit prison near Sugar Land Regional Airport.

Many in nearby neighborhoods decried the proposal. On Wednesday, the city confirmed to Eyewitness News that it was terminating its lease with Wartsila and wouldn't build a plant on the site.

The city released the following statement:

"The City of Sugar Land continually evaluates opportunities to stimulate economic growth. The Rapid-Start Power Plant Project presented a unique opportunity that aligned with these goals. After thorough review, we have determined that the proposed site for a rapid-start power plant may be better suited for other developments that align with our long-term strategic goals. As a result, we have initiated the process to terminate the lease option agreement, with the issue to be considered by the Sugar Land City Council at a future meeting. We appreciate the expertise of those involved in the evaluation and remain committed to identifying trailblazing solutions that position Sugar Land for long-term success."

