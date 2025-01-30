Gas line break reported in Cleveland, Texas, prompts evacuations for some nearby businesses

Cleveland ISD's Southside Elementary School and the district's annex and technology building were advised to shelter in place.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Evacuations are underway for some Cleveland, Texas, businesses after a reported natural gas line break Thursday afternoon.

The Cleveland Texas Fire Department said crews were responding to the incident near N. College, Crockett Street, and North San Jacinto.

Officials said nearby businesses, including a day care, were being evacuated. Cleveland ISD's Southside Elementary School, along with the district's annex and technology building, were advised to shelter in place.

The district said all students and staff are secure, telling parents they should not try to pick up their students.

CenterPoint will evaluate the area and make repairs, according to authorities.

What led to the incident is unclear, but ABC13 is told it will take hours to clear the scene. Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.

