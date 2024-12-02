CenterPoint Energy's new natural gas rate for December takes effect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you keep a close eye on your natural gas bill, you'll soon notice a slight rate hike.

Starting this month, CenterPoint Energy customers will start paying more on their gas bills.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, including the cost of gas, the average residential CenterPoint customer in Houston is expected to pay 12 cents more on their monthly bill.

That's much less than the $5 increase CenterPoint had requested when it applied to change the rates last year.

Houston City Council rejected that figure back in April.

Rates, however, vary by region. Texans who live along the coast can expect to pay 32 cents more.

Meanwhile, customers in south Texas should see a decrease of $6.

This comes after CenterPoint announced that it was ahead of schedule on its plan to become more storm-resilient by next summer.

CenterPoint said Phase One of their action plan finished early.

During that portion, they installed 1,000 stronger storm-resilient power poles and trimmed or removed about 2,000 power line miles worth of vegetation.

Phase Two, which started at the beginning of September, is supposed to be finished by this coming June and includes more of the same - replacing power poles, trimming trees, and putting power lines underground.

