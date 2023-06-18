Investigation underway after 14-year-old is injured by gunfire in SW Houston on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen girl in surgery on Sunday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Hammerly Boulevard at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital.

Details on how the shooting occurred are limited, and it is unknown at this time if any suspects are involved.

Investigators are en route to the scene to uncover more information.