Shelter-in-place issued for Evergreen Fairways and Trinity Oak subdivisions due to Baytown tank fire

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for at least two neighborhoods in Baytown due to a tank fire on Thursday, according to firefighters.

The Baytown Fire Department announced the notice just after 9 a.m. for the Evergreen Fairways and Trinity Oak subdivisions.

Baytown officials said residents have reported an odor in the air, and advised them to turn off HVAC systems and stay indoors until it dissipates.

