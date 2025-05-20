Brazosport ISD campuses under shelter-in-place after chemical release at industrial plant

Clute and Lake Jackson in Brazoria County are included in the shelter-in-place as a precaution, officials said.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place is in effect for some Brazoria County communities after a chemical release at an industrial facility Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

At about 9 a.m., Brazosport CAER officials said there was an active chlorine gas release at an Olin unit in Plant B.

Brazosport ISD said all of their campuses were under a shelter-in-place, and that no students would be released until officials give the all clear.

In a 9:30 a.m. update, officials said a shelter-in-place was also issued for Clute and Lake Jackson residents as a precaution. A short time later, authorities said the leak had been stopped, though residents were still advised to remain indoors.

It's unclear what may have led to the leak.

ABC13 is working to gather more facts on this breaking news story.

