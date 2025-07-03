2 separate hazmat spills from truck crashes causing backups for drivers along I-45 North northbound

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two unrelated crashes and hazmat spills are causing delays for drivers along the North Freeway Thursday morning.

At about 7:11 a.m., Houston TranStar reported a two-vehicle crash at I-45 North northbound before Patton Street. The right shoulder, right lane, and two center lanes appear to be closed as crews work to clean up the crash.

Then, at about 8:23 a.m., another crash and hazmat spill were reported at I-45 North northbound at Crosstimbers Street near Tidwell. All northbound lanes appear to be shut down.

Houston police said this crash involved an SUV that hit an 18-wheeler's fuel tank, causing the fuel tank to leak diesel fuel, according to Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in either incident.

