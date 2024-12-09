Pedestrian hit and killed by Union Pacific train in Pecan Park area of Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed, apparently by a Union Pacific train, on Monday morning, the Houston Fire Department told ABC13.

It happened a little before 7:45 a.m. in the Pecan Park area, located just south of Harrisburg and not far from the Port of Houston. The scene also isn't far from Milby High School.

HFD responded to 2003 Broadway St. at Brumblay St., where crews arrived to find one person dead after being hit by the train.

No details on the person's age or identity were released.

ABC13 has reached out to Union Pacific for more information.

Houston police investigators will also be at the scene.

