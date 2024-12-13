HISD identifies nine schools needing pedestrian bridges, following Milby tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor John Whitmire's pledge to build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks near Milby High School is gaining support in Austin.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Thursday that building the bridge should be a priority and that he'd be in favor of using state funds to pay for it if Union Pacific doesn't.

But HISD says Milby isn't the only school needing a pedestrian bridge.

On Thursday, Superintendent Mike Miles named nine schools that he said needed the most railroad track crossings.

They include:

Milby High School

Waltrip High School

McReynolds Middle School

Forest Brook Middle School

Kashmere High School

Cook Elementary School

Burnet Elementary School

Tijerina Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

"These are the tracks that are close to our campuses and are unsafe for passage," Miles said.

The discussion began Monday when 15-year-old Milby student Sergio Rodriguez was killed by a "slow-moving" train on his way to school.

The city estimates the Milby Bridge would cost $6.5 million. Whitmire said he would ask Union Pacific to pay for it when he meets with the company's representatives next week.

Should they not pay for it, Sen Carol Alvarado, a Milby graduate, said she would introduce a bill to secure state funds for the project.

"We can get that done, but in the meantime, I think Union Pacific and all railroad companies need to be more sensitive about the length of time that they are blocking intersections," Alvarado said.

Alvarado hasn't yet committed to including the other eight campuses identified by HISD in her legislation.

"I'm happy to take a look at their list. I haven't seen it but I'm looking forward to taking a glance at it," Alvarado said.

Patrick said he would like the Milby Bridge to be named in Rodriguez's honor.

