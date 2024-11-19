Rosenberg Post Office remain limited following Hurricane Beryl, but USPS says repairs are coming

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Patience is wearing thin in Rosenberg after the post office hasn't fully reopened following Hurricane Beryl, and while USPS officials told ABC13 it's being repaired, they don't know when it'll fully reopen.

There's a sight some are tired of seeing in Rosenberg. Post office customers walking inside the branch on Avenue G with packages in hand, only to walk outside with the same packages.

"Four months, going on five," customer Jose Mottu said. "It's still the same thing. Come on, man. Somebody has to do something about this, man."

The frustration stems from what happened this summer. A sign in the downtown branch said the historic building suffered water damage during the storm.

The main customer service area is closed. Neighbors can still access P.O. boxes, pick-up, and passport services, but other options are cut off.

Instead of multiple employees behind a counter, there's just one worker behind a wooden door.

"The line is constantly long, and some of these tellers, they get so frustrated with the customers," Mottu said.

City leaders say they've heard these complaints and have searched for answers.

"I've had the city and code enforcement inquire about what the damage is at the post office and we're getting very little information," Mayor William Benton said.

Benton said he's even peered in the closed-off area and is confused as to why it remains shut off.

"If you look through the glass, you can't see any damage," Benton said. "I'm wondering what the holdup is."

ABC13 contacted USPS. A spokesperson said the branch suffered damage during the hurricane.

They didn't tell us what damage the storm caused. The official said local management works to expedite the repairs but didn't say when they'll be made.

This is the only post office in Rosenberg. There's another in Richmond, about three miles away.

However, customers say they've experienced long lines with more people using it. After more than four months, there's another concern.

"Hell, if they're not attending you when there are no holidays, just imagine when the holidays get here what kind of rush is going to be on them, man," Mottu explained. "It's ridiculous."

USPS sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

The safety and well-being of all postal employees and customers is of paramount importance to the Postal Service. Regarding operations at the Rosenberg Post Office, we can report that, due to impacts caused by Hurricane Beryl, retail operations remain limited at this time. However, some services that are available include passports, stamps, and P.O. Box payments. Customers must pay with cash only. Customers may visit our nearby alternate locations for full retail services, including the Richmond Post Office located at 5560 FM 1640 RD, Richmond, TX, 77469, with operating hours of Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Regarding the completion of repairs at the Rosenberg Post Office, local management is currently working with all stakeholders to expedite repairs. At this time, a date for completion has not been determined. We continue to appreciate the patience of our customers and employees as we work to return to full operations at this location.

