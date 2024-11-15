'It makes our city look bad': Pasadena neighbors fed up with 'eyesore' at damaged post office

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Pasadena neighbors are frustrated with the post office not because of missing mail but because it's an "eyesore."

If you drive along Spencer Highway in Pasadena, you can barely see the post office building. It's not because of the fence but because the brush is blocking the view.

"The high weeds, the building, it's gutted," a Pasadena woman said. "It's falling apart. It's gross. It makes our city look bad."

The Pasadena woman used to use the facility in the past and said she doesn't anymore.

Because she feared more mail issues, she asked us not to identify her. A year and a half ago, a tornado damaged the building, which was closed.

A temporary trailer was added for P.O. boxes. But customers say the operational hours were too inconsistent, and mail wasn't being delivered on time, which drove them to go somewhere else.

"It's pathetic," she said. "We should be able to have answers no matter what. We are a paying customer. We are residents."

Not all parts of this property have overgrown grass. A stretch along Spencer Highway has been mowed, which is the right-of-way maintained by the city of Pasadena.

A spokesperson told ABC13 that they've received complaints about the post office's landscaping.

However, they can't cite or force the post office to do anything because it's on federal property.

Eyewitness News learned something should be done soon. A USPS spokesperson said they're aware of the high grass and weeds.

They plan to take care of it soon but didn't say when. We also learned they plan to reopen the post office by early next year.

Before they do, neighbors hope to see not just the building restored but the grounds cleaned up.

"It's an eyesore," she said. "It's gross. I'm sure that there are rodents, insects, and so on that are being attracted, and it just looks disgusting."

USPS sent ABC13 the following statement regarding the branch:

The Postal Service appreciates its customers. The safety and well-being of both postal customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We strive to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve. In this specific case, local management is aware of the issue with the landscaping at the Pasadena-Delbert L. Atkinson Post Office and is taking the necessary steps to rectify the matter, which includes scheduled maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Pasadena community. We urge customers with concerns or questions to contact the Postal Service directly so immediate steps can be taken to resolve those concerns promptly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the USPS, including contacting the local branch, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting the website at www.usps.com/help. Regarding plans on resuming operations, repairs to the Delbert L. Atkinson Post Office are continuing, and we anticipate they will be completed in early 2025, barring weather issues or other unexpected delays. In the interim, P.O. Box services continue at the temporary structure located onsite at 6100 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505-9998. Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As a reminder, retail services are being offered at the Pasadena Main Post Office, located at 1199 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, Texas, 77501-9998, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

