Investigation underway after man shot while driving on SH-99 before Mason Road, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is moving again on the SH-99 Grand Parkway after a shooting investigation closed all northbound lanes before Mason Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting in the area around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived at the scene about 10 minutes and found a man who had been shot, HCSO said.

The man was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the man was driving when he was shot multiple times. They said they found multiple bullet holes on the driver's side of his company vehicle.

"We're not deeming it to be road rage. We just know it's a roadway shooting," a representative with HCSO said at the scene.

He added that investigators are still reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses to get information about the suspect in the shooting. They were also waiting for the victim to get out of surgery so they can talk to him.

Officilas said the victim is approximately 40 years old.

All northbound mainlanes were closed for approximately two hours as deputies investigated the scene, causing a traffic headache for drivers on their morning commutes.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

