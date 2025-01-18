From riding to running, Qué Pasa Houston shows you fun things to do before freeze settles in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for something fun to do before the freeze hits Southeast Texas next week?

The 9th Annual Hops and Hot Sauce Festival is taking place in Humble. It's happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's also National Hot Sauce Weekend.

It's all things hot sauce from spicy to sweet - even pancakes on a stick, and of course, beer. They will have a wing eating competition and a hot pepper eating contest. For a limited time, use the promo code "SPICYFUN" for free tickets.

On Saturday, professional bull riders and top bulls will be competing to be the best at Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

This is just in time to get you going before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off in March.

"This is professional bull riding. It's gonna be your top 40 guys in the world against your top 40 bulls in the world," said Dalton Kasel, the second best bull rider in the world. "When I say world, that's Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, here in the United States."

The event will mark the eighth time the sport's top tour has taken over Houston inside Toyota Center. Tickets are still on sale on their website.

From riding to running, the Chevron Houston Marathon is on Sunday but festivities related to the race are already underway.

If you're headed out there to cheer on the runners or loved ones, bundle up!

If you want to stay warm and cozy, you can watch it live on ABC13 as we are the exclusive TV partner for the event.

