Texas bull rider ranked No. 2 in the world saddling up to compete for title in Houston

Dalton Kasel, 26, of Dublin, Texas, is competing for a world title when the Professional Bull Riders, or PBR, take over Toyota Center this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hold on tight, Houston. The Professional Bull Riders, or PBR, are taking over Toyota Center this weekend.

The top 40 riders and the fiercest 40 bulls in the world will go head-to-head for ultimate glory.

One of those riders is a young Texan who is closer than ever to claiming the world champion title.

For Dalton Kasel, it's more than a competition. It's a way of life.

The 26-year-old from Dublin, Texas, has spent the past seven years chasing a world championship in professional bull riding.

"I've come close, but I haven't become world champion yet. But this is probably the closest year I have been," he said.

Currently ranked second in the world, Kasel is saddling up this weekend at the Toyota Center, determined to clinch the coveted title.

"This is professional bull riding. It's going to be your top 40 guys in the world against your top 40 bulls in the world," he said. "When I say world, that's Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, here in the United States."

Kasel's bull riding story started when he was just 13 years old. He admits he didn't know much about the sport back then, just that he had a dream.

"My parents did what they had to, to put the right people in front of me to be able to do this, and it's worked out, and I am thankful for that," he said.

Now, Kasel has his sights set on one thing: a world title. But for him, it's about more than grit. It's about faith.

"If the Lord has that plan for me, that's going to be the case," he said.

You can still get tickets to the event for Saturday.

