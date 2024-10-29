Pride Houston 365 to kick off 2025 season with November brunch fundraiser

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At Pride Houston 365, the work of promoting equality doesn't end in June.

The city's original LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will kick off its 2025 season with a brunch fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Click here for Brunch of the Minds tickets

"Brunch of the Minds" will be held at Lustre Pearl from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live entertainment and an extensive brunch menu.

Dining options include a taco bar, Chipotle bowl setups, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and veggie casserole. Drinks will be sold separately.

SunniThaRapper will host, with performances by @iamtazdarealist__ and spoken word by @bellathespeaker.

Lustre Pearl is located at 2106 Dallas St., in Houston.

