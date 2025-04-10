Memorial service for boxing legend George Foreman to be held Monday

George Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist-turned-entrepreneur, will remembered on Monday, April 14.

George Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist-turned-entrepreneur, will remembered on Monday, April 14.

George Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist-turned-entrepreneur, will remembered on Monday, April 14.

George Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist-turned-entrepreneur, will remembered on Monday, April 14.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will honor the late George Foreman with a memorial service on Monday.

The iconic boxing legend and entrepreneur died in March at 76.

He was a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. After his boxing career, Foreman turned to entrepreneurship.

He was best known as the face of the George Foreman Grill, a rudimentary cooking machine that sold more than 100 million units.

The service will be held at the Wortham Theater Center downtown.