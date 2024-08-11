Family of disabled 73-year-old hit-and-run victim describes his death as 'torture'

"I just hope they are doing the best of their ability to find this individual," one of the victim's sons told ABC13. His 73-year-old father was crossing a street in his electric wheelchair when a driver struck him.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are hoping surveillance pictures will help them find a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the family, the victim is 73-year-old Eramos Perez.

It happened on Thursday morning at the intersection of Southmore and Shaver.

"The torture, just him yelling for his life," David Perez, Eramos Perez's son, said.

David Perez said that is what he imagines when he thinks of his father's final moments.

According to Pasadena police, Eramos Perez was in a crosswalk making his way across Southmore Street when he was hit.

Investigators estimate he was dragged about 200 feet before the driver took off.

He said his brother broke the news.

"My brother Joel was trying to reach out to me, and I called him right back, and he told me what happened that he got hit, and all he said was the wheelchair is completely shattered," David Perez said.

Two days after the crash, Eramos' wheelchair still sits in a dumpster near the crash scene.

Its state is just as David Perez describes, crushed with Eramos Perez's shirt lying next to it.

"He always puts his seatbelt on in that wheelchair, so he had nowhere else to go," David Perez said.

Grainy surveillance photos are investigators biggest lead on the suspect.

The vehicle they were in described only as a dark-colored pickup truck.

"I just hope they are doing the best of their ability to find this individual," David Perez said.

The morning Eramos lost his life, he was on his way to the McDonald's in the Walmart across the street.

Perez said it was a daily ritual of sorts.

"Him being partially disabled meaning because of his stroke, half of his body was not active, and that was just the highlight of his day," David Perez said.

It turns out Eramos Perez's frequent trips were also a highlight for the McDonald's employees.

They set up a memorial inside with a picture and a tray of Eramos' signature order, a sausage biscuit and coffee.

"One of my brothers says they offered him a job as a greeter at one point," David Perez said.

Eramos lived a simple life, but an impactful one.

Perez said he always worked hard and treated others with dignity and respect.

Something he wasn't afforded in the end.

"I wish I could take the pain away. He wasn't supposed to go like this," David Perez said.

