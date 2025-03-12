Man shot and killed by his wife's uncle after argument in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by his wife's uncle Tuesday night in northeast Houston, police said.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Kelly Street near Lockwood Drive.

According to police, the man was walking with his pregnant wife back to a homeless shelter after she'd been released from the hospital to receive treatment when the woman's grandmother and uncle drove up and tried to get the woman to go with them.

Officials tell ABC13 the husband resisted them taking her, and during that struggle, the uncle shot him in the stomach. The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

While the investigation is preliminary, family members told authorities they didn't want the woman to stay with her husband and that's why they tried to grab her, police said.

The woman's uncle was allegedly involved leading up to the shooting.

Police tell ABC13 the uncle is the one who took the couple to the hospital earlier. While at the hospital, the woman's grandmother showed up in her own car and the uncle was still there in his vehicle.

At some point, the husband believed his wife's family would call the police because her family didn't want them to be together, so the couple left, officials said.

It's then when they started walking down Kelly Street, and the woman's grandmother arrived, asking her to get in the car.

The husband tried to get into the car as well, but when his wife realized he wasn't wanted, she tried to get out, HPD Lt. R. Willkens told ABC13, adding that at some point, the uncle walked up and opened fire.

The uncle cooperated with the investigation, officers said. The district attorney's office will determine whether there will be charges.

We're told the couple have four children together, but the kids didn't stay with them at the homeless shelter while they worked to find a place to live.