North Houston warehouse catches fire, sending thick black smoke across city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An abandoned warehouse in north Houston erupted in flames Friday night, sending thick black smoke into the air for miles across the area.

Authorities said the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at 2009 Semmes Street, across from railroad tracks.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire is being fueled by tires inside the building.

Eyewitness News was at the scene and captured firefighters battling the flames from both sides of the train tracks.

By 9 p.m., the warehouse was fully engulfed, and although fire crews appeared to have the flames mostly under control by 9:30 p.m., the fire quickly reignited, with a surge of flames shooting through the roof.

This isn't the first time the warehouse has gone up in flames. In November 2023, ABC13 covered a fire at the same location that left three people injured.

No injuries have been reported in the latest fire. Firefighters said there were no air quality concerns, but nearby residents expressed fears about the smoke and potential health effects.