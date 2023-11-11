Crews working to put out fire at warehouse northeast of downtown, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black smoke can be seen clouding over a warehouse that caught on fire northeast of downtown.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Saturday morning, the Houston Fire Department said crews responded to the facility located on 2000 Semmes Street.

Officials said they are not implicating a shelter in place at this time and no evacuations are underway.

Although details are limited, authorities said there are no reported injuries.

It is unclear what led to the fire.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.