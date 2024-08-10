Officials in Nassau Bay to pull occupancy permits for apartment's dangerous 'black mold'

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nassau Bay officials are threatening to pull occupancy permits for apartments they believe are too dangerous to live in.

Friday night, residents showed ABC13 what they call a pervasive black mold problem at The Sapphire Resort Apartments on San Sebastian Court. They say no matter what they do, nothing will get rid of it, and they fear for their health.

"I'm scared about the long-term effects," Kailey Zarzuela, who is expecting her second child in October, said. "Is this going to affect our health down the road when we leave here?"

Zarzuela and her husband say they bleach vents, windowsills, and window blinds twice a week, and the mold always creeps back in.

"It's very frustrating because they don't seem to take it seriously," April Romero, who also lives at the complex with her 3-year-old son and husband, said.

Romero shared pictures of mold on their shoes, clothes, and furniture.

Residents hope recent attention at city hall does some good.

"Should people have to live like this?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"No. It's a very simple answer. No," Mayor Phil Johnson replied outside the complex Friday night.

Johnson and other city officials toured eight apartments, and the living conditions took center stage during a recent special meeting. Officials discussed options, including possibly pulling occupancy permits. New Jersey-based Asden Investment Properties did not respond and ABC13 requested for comment.

"If there's a public health issue, we're going to take it to its logical end. If it's eight apartments, 50 apartments, or a common chiller system, that's through the entire system and every apartment is done. They have a responsibility to make sure people don't get sick living in an apartment," Johnson said.

Johnson said discussions continue about next steps. Residents say they are grateful someone is finally listening.

"Our health is priceless. We can't put a price on health, especially my baby," Romero said. "So whatever we need to do to make sure he's safe."

