City forms task force to look into Fifth Ward senior apartments plagued with black mold, raw sewage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is working to move seniors out of dangerous conditions at an apartment complex in the Fifth Ward.

For weeks, ABC13 has reported that seniors have been living with black mold and even raw sewage at the Pleasant Hill Village apartments on Lyons Avenue.

Residents say the church-run, partially tax-payer-supported property has been plagued with issues for decades.

The complex was built in the late 1990s with an affordable housing tax credit. It is owned by Pleasant Hill Baptist Church's Community Development Corporation, also known as a "CDC." Reverend Harvey Clemons Jr. leads Pleasant Hill's CDC as the church's head.

In 2019, the city gave the CDC $3.4 million to make improvements to the property.

Clemons said "every dollar" intended for repairs on the site has been spent accordingly. He told ABC13 that with inflation, the rent-capped property is not bringing in enough money to make necessary repairs and he needs additional funding.

City officials told ABC13 they are still working to confirm that the $3 million was not misspent.

Meanwhile, the residents are stuck in dangerous conditions they believe are making them sick.

ABC13 spoke to more than a dozen Pleasant Hill residents, but most of their interviews you'll never see because they are too scared to go on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Residents said apartment staff and contractors have tried to intimidate tenants. Earlier this week, while our cameras were rolling, staff scolded a resident, Curtis Cormier, for speaking to ABC13.

"The manager said that she doesn't want y'all going up on the property, up to his room," one staff member said.

When Cormier, said he didn't care, ABC13 reporter Shannon Ryan was told our team is barred from the property.

"So even though we have a resident inviting us into his room, you're not allowing us to go into his home where he is paying rent?" Shannon asked.

"That's what she's saying, yes ma'am," the staff member replied.

On Thursday, the city formed a task force to look into the property.

Joe Ballard, acting as an advocate for his Fifth Ward neighbors, was tapped to serve. Members of the Houston Health Department and city staff are looking into conditions at the complex.

"Everybody needs to be out of that place. They just need to do a whole renovation, because the mold is there," Ballard said.

Just a few weeks ago, ABC13 was invited into the complex by a different tenant to document black mold inside his unit.

We did just that, but then just a few days later, Reverend Clemons said the resident was being evicted for failing to pay rent.

ABC13 hasn't heard from the tenant since. Community advocates say they are contacting tenants' rights groups.

