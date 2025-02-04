Mold spore counts rise amid humid weather conditions in southeast Texas

Mold spores can impact your health as the Springtime allergens are expected with the warm weather expected this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have your allergies been bothering you lately, even though it's winter? Well, mold spores could be to blame.

At the end of January, mold spore levels skyrocketed across southeast Texas to the extreme category. This is because of how damp and humid it was with the daily fog and misty mornings. While mold spores may be a lesser-known allergen because you can't see them (compared to Ragweed and Oak pollens), mold can have just as much of an impact on those who are allergic to them.

Unlike tree, grass, and weed pollen, mold spores are a year-round allergen but are most prevalent in the winter. That's because of the cool and damp nature of the season. Lately, there have been a lot of dead leaves on the ground and white fungus growing on the trees in the Houston area. That, paired with the cool and wet weather, made the perfect environment for mold spores to grow and spread.

To learn more about how mold spores can impact your health, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Dr. Duyen Nguyen with Allergy & ENT Associates. She said that mold allergies typically present themselves with similar allergy symptoms to that of tree, weed, and grass pollens in the spring and fall. That could include nasal congestion, sneezing, coughing, itchy throat, and eyes.

"Many studies show that asthma symptoms can be triggered by exposure to mold spores," Dr. Nguyen said. "In some patients exposed to certain molds, can cause a severe asthma attack."

While rare, a mold allergy, if severe enough, can lead to major complications for those with immunodeficiencies, like patients with HIV or cancer.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith also asked how one could develop a mold allergy. Dr. Nguyen mentioned it could take two to three years for someone to develop an allergy. And those moving to Houston from a different part of the country with a different climate could be the most susceptible to developing allergies to Gulf Coast area pollens.

To help manage a mold allergy, Dr. Nguyen noted that most over-the-counter medications for seasonal allergies should do the trick. But if symptoms persist or get worse, then it's time to see a physician. Allergy testing could be ordered depending on the severity of symptoms. She also said to keep in mind that it still is cold and flu season, so your symptoms could also be that of another respiratory illness.

Mold spore levels reported Monday were much lower thanks to the sunny and dry weekend. However, with the return of sea fog and humid conditions this week, mold counts are expected to go back up. You can check the latest Houston-area pollen counts here.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, X and Instagram.