Narcotics and cash found at shooting scene after 2 men killed and 2 others hurt, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in the middle of an eastside neighborhood left two men dead and two others injured.

Neighbors called 911 and reported hearing multiple gunshots at 12867 Greens Bayou St. at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Houston Police Department investigators, drugs and money were found at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the back of the property, which investigators described as a trucking yard.

A second man found with gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital, where he also died.

HPD said the two men who were killed were 30 and 33 years old.

Two other men who were also injured, 30 and 34, were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. They are expected to survive.

Neighbors told police they heard arguing followed by about seven gunshots, a pause, and then seven more gunshots.

"There are narcotics out here on the scene, as well as some money floating around. So, again, that's what we've got," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators said they are looking for surveillance video of the shooting.

An ABC13 crew at the scene saw HPD tow away a white vehicle with a bullet hole in the passenger side window to be investigated as evidence.

In an update later Wednesday morning, HPD there was no known motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

