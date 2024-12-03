Mother hospitalized after 7-year-old daughter killed by alleged drunk driver in northeast Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in northeast Harris County on Sunday has identified her as Ivory Giselle Smith.

Ivory was a 2nd-grade student at Klenk Elementary School in Klein ISD.

Joel Gonzalez Chacin, the suspected drunk driver accused of causing the crash that killed her, appeared in court Tuesday morning, where family members told ABC13 more about what happened that morning.

Records state that 41-year-old Chacin of Spring was intoxicated when he slammed into a car with Ivory in the back seat at the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and the Sam Houston Parkway around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Ivory's mom, Christina, was driving.

Ivory's aunt, Sharonda Collins, told ABC13's Chaz Miller, they were on her way to her mother's house at the time of the crash.

According to Ivory's family, Christina needed surgery and is still in the hospital. She faces a lengthy recovery, needing physical therapy to relearn how to walk.

"It's always the person drinking and driving that walks away, and families are left with this. Laws need to change. I'm gonna fight to get those laws changed for Ivory," Collins said. "I do know drinking and driving is not - the penalties are not stiffer. That's why they get out and do it again, and they give them a bond."

The family didn't want Chacin to receive a bond. He did, but must follow the conditions of undergoing alcohol testing and no driving at all.

Ivory's family said she was the life of the party, full of personality, and loved gymnastics. She was Christina's only child.

Chacin has two kids.

"Imagine someone taking their lives, him getting out, and taking pictures and try to leave the scene instead of try to get her help. He didn't care," Collins said.

