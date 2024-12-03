24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Child killed by alleged drunk driver who took pictures of crash instead of helping, records show

Shannon Ryan
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 1:08AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl was killed by an allegedly drunk driver in northeast Harris County on Sunday.

Records state that 41-year-old Joel Gonzalez Chacin was reportedly intoxicated when he slammed into a car at the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and the Sam Houston Parkway around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

A woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle was injured, and her 7-year-old passenger was killed.

According to a magistrate, Gonzalez Chacin took photographs "instead of helping" and then reportedly drove off.

The magistrate set Gonzalez Chacin's bond at $150,000.

"Given the seriousness of this offense, a high bond is necessary," she said.

