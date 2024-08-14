Detectives said the messages between the suspect and victim showed they had agreed to meet where the shooting took place.

New arrest made in deadly Spring shooting after text messages, GPS monitor tie suspect to murder

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A trail of text messages and an ankle monitor from a previous crime tied an 18-year-old suspect to a deadly shooting in Spring, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identified 18-year-old Isaiah Mayham as the new suspect in last month's shooting. The latest arrest comes after deputies wrongly accused another man of the crime.

The shooting

On July 16, at about 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Raypine Drive and found 19-year-old John Dennis Holmes III lying in the street near a black 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Holmes had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting prompted deputies to deploy drones in the search for the gunman, who was reportedly seen wearing a ski mask when he fled the scene.

Spring residents were urged to stay inside while the search continued.

Wrongful arrest

Three days after the murder, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Mark Anthony Crooms Jr.

Crooms spent a weekend in jail before MCSO said on July 22 that new evidence produced his alibi, and he was released.

"They said they had my fingerprints in my friend's car, and I said, 'Of course, they are in his car. That is my friend,'" Crooms told ABC13 after being cleared of the murder.

Deputies said an arrest warrant was initially issued for Crooms based on probable cause found during the early stages of the investigation.

New evidence

On Wednesday, key evidence found by officials pointed to Mayham's alleged involvement in the shooting.

Investigators said they found footage of the crime scene depicting who they believe was Mayham.

Additionally, text messages between Mayham and Holmes reportedly showed the two had agreed to meet at the exact location where the shooting happened.

"This digital trail further solidified the connection between Mayham and the crime," MCSO said in a release.

Authorities said multiple shell casings from the crime scene matched the same caliber found near the apartment where Mayham was staying.

During the investigation, detectives also learned Mayham was out on bond for a separate murder and had a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor.

Using that GPS data, the sheriff's office was able to confirm Mayham was at the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Mayham was taken into custody and is now being held on the new murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with additional information to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or you can also remain anonymous by calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case No. 24A203879.