Harris County sheriff's deputy relieved of duty 1 year after being accused of indecent exposure

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Michael Fontenot Jr. has now been relieved of duties as a sheriff's deputy but remains employed in an administrative capacity after he was charged with indecent exposure last year, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Court records state that a woman saw him exposing himself inside a Dollar Tree along Little York Road and alerted staff on Aug. 11, 2024.

The Houston Police Department says she was able to get his license plate number after he left the store and drove off.

Court documents show that the information helped HPD identify Fontenot Jr. seven months later, in March. The alleged victim also confirmed it was he through an assortment of pictures detectives provided, according to court records.

Houston police aren't saying why it took so long to do that lineup.

Sources told ABC13 that a month later, Fontenot Jr. became a sheriff's deputy, and according to court records, an indecent exposure charge was filed just two days after he was hired.

Fontenot Jr. remained on the job for nearly three months despite a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Sources also told ABC13 that on Sunday, he was pulled over during a traffic stop in Montgomery County because of an expired registration sticker.

The sheriff's office told ABC13 that's when they found out there was a warrant for his arrest, and he was relieved of his duties that same day.

