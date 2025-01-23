METRO resumes normal operations of all services in Houston following winter storm

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO is resuming all regular operations for the first time since they were shut down during the winter storm.

Buses, Park & Ride, curb2curb, METRORail Red, Green, and Purple lines will operate on their regular weekday schedules.

METROLift customers can also book trips as normal online through the METRO website or by calling 713-225-6716.

Anyone in need of assistance can reach out to METRO's Customer Contact Center by calling or texting 713-635-4000 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Several crashes reported across town as Houstonians return to the roads following winter storm