METRO resumes normal operations of all services in Houston following winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO is resuming all regular operations for the first time since they were shut down during the winter storm.
Buses, Park & Ride, curb2curb, METRORail Red, Green, and Purple lines will operate on their regular weekday schedules.
METROLift customers can also book trips as normal online through the METRO website or by calling 713-225-6716.
Anyone in need of assistance can reach out to METRO's Customer Contact Center by calling or texting 713-635-4000 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
RELATED: Several crashes reported across town as Houstonians return to the roads following winter storm