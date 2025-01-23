24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

METRO resumes normal operations of all services in Houston following winter storm

KTRK logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 3:52PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO is resuming all regular operations for the first time since they were shut down during the winter storm.

Buses, Park & Ride, curb2curb, METRORail Red, Green, and Purple lines will operate on their regular weekday schedules.

METROLift customers can also book trips as normal online through the METRO website or by calling 713-225-6716.

Anyone in need of assistance can reach out to METRO's Customer Contact Center by calling or texting 713-635-4000 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Several crashes reported across town as Houstonians return to the roads following winter storm

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW