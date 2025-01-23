Several crashes reported across town as Houstonians return to the roads following winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is slow-moving across the Houston area on Thursday as cars return to the roadways after Houston's historic winter storm.

There is still some ice on the roadways, especially on overpasses and bridges, which is dangerous for drivers.

All westbound lanes of the SH-99 Grand Parkway at the Hardy Toll Road in east Harris County were closed due to a crash involving seven vehicles.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash was verified at 6:04 a.m. Thursday.

SkyEye video shows icy patches and snow on the roadway.

Just after 8 a.m., another multi-vehicle pileup broke out on SH-99 eastbound at SH-146. This is an elevated section of the roadway.

SkyEye flew above the scene and counted up to 13 vehicles stopped in the roadway.

ABC13 also spotted cars stopped on the Beltway at SH-288. Cars were trying to exit east and west onto the Sam Houston Tollway, but things came to a stop when cars couldn't make it up the icy roadway.

At one point, officials were seen helping cars go in reverse back down the ramp.

Throughout the morning, ABC13 also monitored backups on SH-146 at Wharton Wheams Road and the South Sam Houston Tollway northbound at SH-288.

