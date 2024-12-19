2 men arrested for city wide theft of alcohol; 498 bottles of wine recovered in Katy, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in custody after allegedly stealing nearly 500 bottles of wine from several locations in the Friendswood area, according to police.

On Dec. 15, the Friendswood Police Department said it received a report of a wine theft at an HEB that happened on Dec. 12.

When officers arrived, the loss prevention team provided video and information regarding the suspects involved.

Officials quickly identified the suspects as Juan Carlos Rosa-Torres and Micheal Diaz, who are both 42-years-old.

Officers tracked down the men in the Katy area and linked them to other wine thefts that occurred.

With the help of the Katy Police Department, officers located the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Initially, the suspects did not comply and led officials on a chase that eventually stopped.

After the pursuit, 498 bottles of wine that had been stolen from various other locations were found.

While Torres faced theft and evading arrest charges, Diaz was charged with theft. Officials said the two await further charges while in Fort Bend County Jail custody.