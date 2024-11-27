TikToker arrested after filming herself getting ready to steal from Target, police say

Police say Marlena Velez did not scan the items' barcodes at the self-checkout, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

Police say Marlena Velez did not scan the items' barcodes at the self-checkout, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

Police say Marlena Velez did not scan the items' barcodes at the self-checkout, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

Police say Marlena Velez did not scan the items' barcodes at the self-checkout, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A 22-year-old social media influencer on TikTok with nearly 300,000 followers has been arrested after using fake barcodes to steal from Target and filming herself getting ready before the alleged theft, police say.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida responded to a Target branch located at 1890 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral last Wednesday regarding a past retail theft that occurred on Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department.

"Loss Prevention at Target stated that on October 30, 2024, an unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale," police said. "Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items' barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices."

In total, 16 items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen with a total retail value of $500.32, which was verified by officers via Target's security cameras.

In an attempt to help identify the suspect through public assistance, the Cape Coral Police Department's Facebook and Instagram accounts posted the female's picture, describing her as appearing to be "approximately 20-35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses."

An anonymous caller who saw the post on social media subsequently contacted the police and gave the possible identification for the suspect as Marlena Velez and informed them of her social media profiles.

"Officers then found Marlena's TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target," police said. "Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store. Marlena appears to be a content creator with almost 300,000 followers."

Velez has since been arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with petit theft of less than $750.

The investigation is currently ongoing.