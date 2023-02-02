Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole about $814 worth of wine bottles from an H-E-B. And this isn't their first hit.

On Jan. 14 at about 5:10 p.m., the suspect stole several bottles of wine from the H-E-B store on Rayford Road in Spring, according to authorities.

After, the suspect left in a dark-colored SUV, with the make and model unknown. Authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts at multiple H-E-B locations throughout the Houston and Austin areas.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-8500 and refer to case 23A029266.