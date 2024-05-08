House quickly kills Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Johnson

There were audible boos from lawmakers as Greene spoke on the House floor.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday officially triggered a vote on her motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, but within minutes it was overwhelmingly rejected.

There were audible boos from lawmakers in the chamber as Greene spoke at length about her grievances with Johnson as she called for a vote.

The Georgia congresswoman, flanked by co-sponsor GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, asserted Johnson has "not lived up to a single one" of the promises he made the Republican conference after he was elected to the top post in October.

"By passing the Democrats' agenda and handcuffing the Republicans' ability and influence legislation, our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has aided and abetted the Democrats and the Biden administration in destroying our country," Greene said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is followed by reporters as she walks down the steps at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Johnson was on the House floor with his leadership team as Greene read her resolution.

The House quickly moved to hold a vote on a motion to table, or effectively kill, Greene's effort to oust Johnson.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise rose to request the vote on tabling Greene's resolution, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. The final vote to dismiss of Greene's motion was 359-43 with seven lawmakers voting present.

Greene's move Wednesday was a sudden shift after she appeared to be backing off her weekslong threat following back-to-back meetings with Johnson on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on, Nov. 2, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

