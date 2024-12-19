Investigation underway after man's body found in neighborhood pond in N. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have responded to a north Harris County neighborhood after a body was found on Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators arrived at the 7200 block of Avalon Bluff Drive in the Lakes of Avalon Village.

Officials said the body was found in the pond that stretches through the subdivision.

Investigators did not say who found the body but did confirm that the victim was a man. Officials did not elaborate if the man had suffered any trauma or had visible injuries.

Details surrounding how the man ended up in the pond or what led up to his death remain unknown.

An investigation is underway.