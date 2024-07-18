Son says HPD showed him surveillance video of mom allegedly gunned down by her ex

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man wanted in the April shooting death of his ex-girlfriend may have fled to Mexico.

Rosenda Garcia Hernandez, 52, was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of her SUV on West 7th Street in Alief on April 21.

The Houston Police Department filed a murder charge against Jose Santiago Villatoro, 50, on June 3 but just announced Thursday that they were looking for him.

"We got the news today, this afternoon," the victim's son, Daniel Gonzalez, told Eyewitness News on Thursday. "Everyone's pretty excited. It's a good step forward."

Shortly after the murder, Gonzalez told Eyewitness News he suspected Villatoro. He said his suspicions were confirmed when detectives showed him surveillance video of his mother's murder.

He said it shows Villatoro walking up to his mother's vehicle and arguing with her before walking back to his car and then returning with a gun before firing repeatedly through an open window.

"As soon as he stepped out of the car, I knew that was him," Gonzalez said. "That hit me like a ton of bricks. I knew that was him at that moment, for sure. One hundred percent without a doubt."

Gonzalez said his mother and Villatoro had been dating for about three years, but the relationship was volatile.

"He would get jealous and get mad at her for really nothing," Gonzalez said.

Shortly before the murder, he said the two had broken up and that she had attempted to kick Villatoro out of their home.

Police say surveillance footage shows Villatoro fleeing the scene in a white Jeep at about 1:15 p.m. the day of the murder.

License plate readers tracked him to Wharton at 4:58 p.m. and the Laredo border crossing at 11:54 p.m.

On Thursday, police announced that they believe he could be in Mexico. Gonzalez said the one lead he's gotten has already gone cold.

"That's what's frustrating is that there's someone that knows where he's at but doesn't want to give out that information," he said.

Anyone with information on Villatoro's whereabouts, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

