Person in wheelchair killed trying to cross street in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person in a wheelchair was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.The accident happened on Holmes Road near Scott Street. Police said the vehicle was not speeding and there was no indication of any other issues.The person in the wheelchair was in the street just before 6 a.m., and according to police, this is not a well-lit area.The driver of the vehicle stayed and waited at the scene for police to arrive.