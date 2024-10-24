HCSO working to identify man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for two sexual assaults, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, HCSO released surveillance footage, where the male suspect was seen walking into a building on camera.

In the surveillance footage, the man was seen wearing a mask, black-collared shirt, blue pants, and Nike shoes with pink shoe laces.

The first incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 9100 block of Katy Freeway on Oct. 12, 2022.

The female victim said that the suspect entered the business and demanded money from her. Authorities said the suspect held a woman at knifepoint and then sexually assaulted her in an adjoining room.

The second assault happened at about 1:10 a.m. in the 6700 block of Sommerall Drive on March 13.

The female victim told authorities that a man entered her apartment through a window and held her at knifepoint. Officials say the man fled after sexually assaulting her.

According to authorities, both sex assault cases are still under investigation.

Law enforcement believes the suspect is a serial offender, and some additional victims that have not reported their assaults.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Adult Sex Crimes unit at 713-274-9370.