Man shot and killed in suspected drug deal outside McDonald's in NW Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said there were women and three young children in the car with the victim during the shooting. Thankfully, they were not hurt.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday outside the McDonald's on Fry Road near Village Chase Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim parked and met with three men.

Deputies believe the group was meeting for a drug transaction when one of the suspects allegedly took something from the victim.

That's when shots were fired. The victim was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our victim had two females in the car with him and three children ranging in ages from 2 to 9. Nobody else was injured. They've been released to family," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

HCSO said at least three men in a silver Malibu fled the scene after the shooting.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video that captured the shooting. They will also be taking finger prints from the scene.

