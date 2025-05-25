Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at deputies at disturbance call in NW Harris Co. Pct. 1 says

According to Precinct 1, the man's wife called and said he was heavily drinking and firing shots into the air.

According to Precinct 1, the man's wife called and said he was heavily drinking and firing shots into the air.

According to Precinct 1, the man's wife called and said he was heavily drinking and firing shots into the air.

According to Precinct 1, the man's wife called and said he was heavily drinking and firing shots into the air.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after deputies opened fire and shot a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in northwest Harris County.

The situation unfolded in the 2600 block of Basil Point Court shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a woman called 911, saying her 47-year-old husband had been drinking and firing gunshots into the air.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said deputies arrived and couldn't find the man initially, but eventually spotted him in the backyard with a gun in his hand.

According to investigators, deputies said they believed the suspect's gun went off once they attempted to open the back door, which caused them to open fire, hitting him in the stomach.

The suspect then ran from the scene and jumped a fence, but deputies caught up and detained him. He is now at the hospital recovering.

In an update, officials said he is charged with the aggravated assault of a police officer.

There were no other injuries reported.

Per policy, Precinct 1 says the deputies will be placed on temporary administrative leave while the case is reviewed.