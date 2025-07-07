Man killed during hit and run at car meet in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was killed during a hit-and-run at a car meet in northeast Houston over the weekend, police say.

The Houston Police Department reported that a car meet took place on 610 North Loop near Liberty Road, where a maroon Charger was performing donuts in front of spectators.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows many of those spectators were crowded around the vehicle, continuing to move out of the way as the driver performed donuts.

At some point, one person tripped as the vehicle was turning in their path and became stuck under it, according to police.

The police department said the driver got out, pulled the unconscious person from under his vehicle, and took off.

The driver, identified as Chaizon Myson Young, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

