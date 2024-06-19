Man found shot to death on the side of the road in Houston's northside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in north Houston on Tuesday night.

The Houston Police Department said the victim's body was discovered on Lynnfield Street at about 11 p.m.

Officers initially thought the man was hit by a car after a person reported seeing the victim, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the roadway.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered he had been shot and reported he was bleeding from his head.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said investigators are following some leads based on information the victim's family provided but are still asking the public for any information available.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.