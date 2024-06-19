WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found shot to death on the side of the road in Houston's northside, police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in north Houston on Tuesday night.

The Houston Police Department said the victim's body was discovered on Lynnfield Street at about 11 p.m.

Officers initially thought the man was hit by a car after a person reported seeing the victim, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the roadway.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered he had been shot and reported he was bleeding from his head.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said investigators are following some leads based on information the victim's family provided but are still asking the public for any information available.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW