43-year-old fatally shoots cousin's boyfriend because he was 'dancing too much,' court officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say a man's dancing may have led to his shooting death in west Harris County earlier this week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the alleged gunman, 43-year-old Nicholas Jackson, was arrested and charged with the murder of his cousin's boyfriend, 38-year-old Roy Perro.

On Monday, at about 7:20 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 24100 block of Avogadro Drive, near Katy, and found the victim lying in the driveway next to a white SUV with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

HCSO said Perro was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, Perro's girlfriend was driving the SUV with her two male cousins in the back seat. One of the cousins, who officials identified as Jackson, started arguing with Perro before he allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head.

Jackson appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where officials accused him of shooting the victim because he was apparently dancing in the car.

"Appears to be a shooting because the victim was dancing too much," a court official said. Authorities added the people in the car were allegedly using PCP.

Jackson's bond was set at $100,000.

