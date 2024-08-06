Man dies after being found shot in head in driveway of home near Katy, 2nd man charged with murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man they found lying in a driveway next to an SUV Monday night in west Harris County has died.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that deputies responded to a shooting in the 24100 block of Avogadro Drive, which holds a Katy address but is in county jurisdiction.

When deputies arrived, they found the 38-year-old man lying in the driveway, next to a white SUV, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, the man's girlfriend was driving the SUV with her two male cousins in the back seat.

One of the cousins, who officials identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Jackson, started arguing with the man, pulled out a pistol, and shot him in the head, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson ran away before deputies arrived.

Witnesses told authorities Jackson took off on Avogadro Drive toward Porter Road, where deputies detained him.

Deputies also found the gun not far from the shooting scene.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Jackson has been charged with murder and placed in the Harris County Jail.

The victim's name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.